South Lyon woman charged with identify theft

A South Lyon woman has been charged with stealing from an Alpena resident's bank account, Michigan State Police said Tuesday.

Troopers started investigating in August 2020 after the victim reported $3,720.81 was stolen from his account through a wire transfer. After several search warrants were executed, an investigation revealed money was transferred to Erin Chapman’s account, state police said in a statement.

The victim did not know her or how she obtained his personal information, according to the release.

An arrest warrant was authorized on Jan. 15, but troopers initially couldn't find Chapman.

The MSP Second District Fugitive Team later found her. She was arrested March 19.

Chapman, 24, was arraigned Monday in Alpena County District Court on two counts: identity theft and common fraud.

Bond was set at $40,000. Her next court date is scheduled for April 8.