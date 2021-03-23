State moving kids, wants to yank license of juvenile center

Associated Press

Saginaw – The state of Michigan is moving to revoke the license of a private juvenile detention center near Saginaw after investigators found “physical abuse” and other safety violations, a spokesman said Tuesday.

Wolverine Secure Treatment Center in Buena Vista Township is operated by Wolverine Human Services. The state is finding other placements for 35 kids, said Bob Wheaton of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The department is recommending the “license be revoked,” Wheaton said. “The recommendation is based on a special investigation that substantiated physical abuse and safety-related licensing violations.”

No details were publicly disclosed. Wheaton said a report about the investigation has not been finished. The 35 kids were placed there by judges or the state.

“We strongly disagree with the state’s effort to revoke the license at our secure treatment center, and we plan to appeal this decision to prevent major disruption to the lives of the many young people and families we serve,” said Judith Fischer Wollack, Wolverine chief executive.

An appeal has a few stages and could ultimately reach the desk of department director Elizabeth Hertel.