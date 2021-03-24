Boy, 4, dies after being found in a water-filled ditch

Associated Press

Summit Township – A 4-year-old child reported missing by his family died after he somehow landed in a water-filled ditch near his northern Michigan home, police said Wednesday.

The autistic boy’s death on Tuesday “doesn’t appear to be suspicious in nature,” state police said.

The boy was reported missing that same day from his home in Summit Township, south of Ludington, in Mason County.

He was pronounced dead at a Grand Rapids hospital.

“Troopers, Mason County sheriff’s department and family searched the area and located the child, unresponsive, in a water-filled drainage ditch near the residence,” state police said.