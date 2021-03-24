EMU officials covered up dozens of 'brutal rapes,' lawsuit alleges

Detroit — Eastern Michigan University officials covered up a series of sexual assaults involving more than 10 victims who were raped on or near campus, a pattern of violence that emerged during a ritualistic ceremony at a fraternity house, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court.

Eleven women, using the alias "Jane Doe," filed a civil rights lawsuit against the university’s board of regents, the police department and several fraternities, including Alpha Sigma Phi and Delta Tau Delta.

The 166-page lawsuit alleges fraternity members covered up sexual misconduct by its members that was revealed at the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity house during a so-called "Mystic Circle" event created as a judgment-free confessional that involves members sitting in a ring in an unlit room. During one "Mystic Circle" event, an accuser was placed in the center of the circle and accused a fraternity brother of raping her.

The EMU lawsuit comes as sexual assaults of the past are being reported across the nation and Michigan State University and University of Michigan have grappled with massive sexual abuse scandals over the past four years. Both involved former doctors, Larry Nassar at MSU, and the late Robert Anderson at UM, who have been accused of molestation by former students of both genders.

Jerrod Rabd, chapter president of Alpha Sigma Phi-Gamma Upsilon at EMU, declined comment.

In a letter sent to the campus community, EMU President James Smith said that the university stands by survivors coming forward and the university has cooperated with authorities and media inquiries.

“Our initial review of Title IX and Department of Public Safety records indicated that in no case did a complainant come forward who wished to proceed with a formal investigation by our Title IX or Public Safety office,” Smith wrote. “When a complainant came forward to University Police last summer, we immediately and proactively contacted the Ypsilanti Police Department, which has investigative jurisdiction because the incidents occurred off campus and in the city of Ypsilanti. The University has actively provided information and supported the Ypsilanti Police investigation throughout the fall and into this winter.”

EMU hired Philadelphia, Pennsylvania law firm Cozen O’Connor to review and audit the university’s Title IX and related policies, procedures, and actions and a report is expected this spring, Smith wrote.

“We initiated this review to determine whether proper processes were followed by University offices in the reporting of sexual assault cases and, if not, why not, and to identify recommendations as to what steps should be taken to ensure that our students are protected and supported,” he added.

MSU settled with 500 victims of Nassar in 2018 in a historic $500 million settlement. Meanwhile, lawyers representing 850 accusers of Anderson are currently in mediation with UM.

The EMU lawsuit alleges nine women were sexually assaulted by former Alpha Sigma Phi member Dustyn Durbin, who has been charged in state court with assaulting at least nine people. Another former student named in the lawsuit, D'Angelo McWilliams, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while attending the university and working as a deputy with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department.

The cases involving Durbin and McWilliams emerged last summer. At the time, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department suspended McWilliams, then a deputy, after the Washtenaw County prosecutor charged McWilliams with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault, both allegedly involving accomplices, and one count of third-degree criminal sexual assault, involving coercion for offenses that allegedly took place between Oct. 1, 2016, and Jan. 19, 2018, at the EMU fraternity house of Delta Tau Delta.

After nine women testified during a preliminary exam for Durbin in October, Washtenaw County’s 14A-1 District Court Judge J. Cedric Simpson bound him over to trial court with 13 charges, according to published reports.

The EMU lawsuit Wednesday alleges university officials ignored or were deliberately indifferent to more than 30 rapes on or near the Ypsilanti campus from 2015 to 2020. Many of the alleged rapes happened at university fraternity houses, including Alpha Sigma Phi and Delta Tau Delta, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleges university police officials knew about systemic sexual assaults at EMU and around Ypsilanti since 2016 but deliberately failed to file reports from victims.

The 13-count lawsuit seeks more than $75,000 in damages for civil rights and other violations, including sexual assault, retaliation and gross negligence.

Geoff Larcom, executive director of media relations for the college, said they had not yet been served with the lawsuit.