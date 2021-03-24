Pregnant Port Huron woman, 21, ejected from vehicle involved in roll-over crash

A car crash Tuesday in which a pregnant woman was ejected from a vehicle is under investigation, officials said.

The roll-over crash, which injured four people, happened about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Wadhams and Gratiot roads in St. Clair Township, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene and determined a 2009 Pontiac G6 travelling west on Gratiot went through a red light and was struck by a 2020 Honda Ridgeline travelling north on Wadhams, officials said.

The Pontiac G6's driver, a 21-year-old Port Huron woman who is three months pregnant, was ejected from the vehicle.

Medics transported the woman and her passengers, a Port Huron man, 26, and a 1-year-old child, to a Port Huron hospital.

Officials said the driver remains hospitalized with serious injuries. The man was treated and released while the child was transferred to Children’s Hospital, they said.

The Honda's driver, a Macomb Township man, 52, was treated and released.

