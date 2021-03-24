Washtenaw County deputies at Superior Twp. home where armed man is barricaded

Washtenaw County sheriff's deputies are at a home in Superior Township where a man has barricaded himself and has a gun, officials said.

The man is inside his home on Meadow Drive near Gale Road between Vreeland and Cherry Hill in Superior Township, they said.

Deputies said residents of the neighborhood should remain in their homes and seek shelter in the basement, if possible. They also ask the public to avoid the area.

