FBI arrests sixth Michigan man for role in Capitol siege

Detroit — Federal agents Friday arrested a Southgate man who is accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol in January during a deadly siege.

Anthony Robert Williams, 45, is the sixth person from Michigan charged in connection with the insurrection that followed a “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 that included a speech by President Donald Trump.

Williams is charged with illegally entering a restricted building, obstructing official proceedings, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a petition filed in federal court Friday. Prosecutors want to transfer Williams to federal court in Washington, D.C.

Additional details are expected to be unsealed later today in a Washington, D.C., federal court.

The charges come one week after Daniel Herendeen, 43, of Chesterfield Township and Bobby Schornak, 39, of Roseville were charged with obstructing Congress, breaking into the Capitol and disorderly conduct.

The men are portrayed in an unsealed FBI memo filed in federal court as friends who planned together to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally. The planning included packing body armor, a knife, helmets and gear that included "Antifa spray," according to the FBI.

They are free on $10,000 unsecured bond.

The three other Michiganians charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection are:

• Michael Joseph Foy, 30, of Wixom. Federal prosecutors said Foy on Jan. 6 struck law enforcement at least 10 times with a hockey stick that had carried a President Donald Trump flag earlier in the day. Foy, who is being held without bond, later rallied others to climb through broken windows in the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said, citing a YouTube video and police body camera footage.

• Karl Dresch, 40, of Calumet was denied bond after allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

• James Allen Mels, 56, of Shelby Township. Mels posted selfies after entering the Capitol and told investigators he traveled to Washington, D.C., with 11 other "like minded Patriots" because "he believed the 2020 presidential election to have been fraudulently decided," according to a federal court filing. The sheet metal worker was released on $10,000 unsecured bond following an initial appearance in federal court in Detroit.

