Hundreds protest at EMU amid sex assault allegations

Ypsilanti — There were several hundred spectators at Eastern Michigan University on Sunday evening, more than a dozen speakers, countless stories told and four words from senior Georgia Nagel that summarized the sentiment at a rally decrying sexual assault and the university's response to it:

"We are not safe."

Four days after a federal court lawsuit accused EMU officials of covering up a series of sexual assaults, the crowd gathered in front of historic Pease Auditorium to voice support for victims and derision for the university and its president, James Smith.

"EMU doesn't care about us," Nagel said, an assessment that drew cheers. "It's a reality."

The 166-page lawsuit that sparked the protest was filed by 11 Jane Does against the board of regents, campus police and several fraternities, including Alpha Sigma Phi and Delta Tau Delta.

It alleges in graphic detail that nine women were sexually assaulted by former Alpha Sigma Phi member Dustyn Durbin, and also names former Intrafraternity council leader Thomas Hernandez and D'Angelo McWilliams, who attended EMU while working as a deputy with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

All three face charges in Washtenaw County over related allegations, and all were on the minds of speakers at the Sunday rally.

Alexis Gipson, 22, a senior from Port Huron, took the microphone on the top step of the entrance to Pease and noted that her apartment is located between the two fraternity houses.

"I actually considered breaking my lease," she said.

Addressing the fraternity system, she added, "I know you have your brotherhood, but brotherhood doesn't mean (anything) when people are scared."

Also singled out in the court filing from attorney Todd Flood is former EMU Title IX director Melody Werner, now with the Michigan State University Office of Institutional Equity.

The suit alleged that Werner's failure to report accusations to law enforcement in 2018 allowed Durbin "to continue his serial sexual assaults."

EMU spokesman Geoff Larcom responded with a statement on behalf of Werner: "Melody Werner categorically denies ever saying anything of that nature to any individual reporting a sexual assault. Her career as a Title IX professional is dedicated to exactly the opposite — encouraging survivors to come forward and report what happened to them and to support them in any way possible."

The administration, however, had no defenders in a crowd that dwindled in number but not enthusiasm amid a fierce wind and intermittent drizzle.

"I don't go to EMU, but I wouldn't now" said Samantha Phillips, who said she is aligned with the Detroit Will Breathe protest movement. The administration is "sitting there making excuses for abusers. Are you kidding me?"

One of many posters held by students exhorted administrators to "Support your students." Others mentioned Smith by name, not satisfied by a campus-wide letter he sent Wednesday expressing support for the Jane Does and contending that "in no case did a complainant come forward who wished to proceed with a formal investigation by our Title IX or Public Safety office."

Third-year health administration major Raegan Lyons, who organized the event with her three roommates, said their goal was for "everybody to be held accountable. We want them to listen."

In front of her, a woman held a placard with a question:

"What if it was your daughter?

