Owosso barber who defied state COVID orders ends saga with $9K fine

An Owosso barber who gained national attention last spring when he defied Michigan's COVID-19 stay-home orders will pay $9,000 for various violations of the state's licensing rules.

The $9,000 fine appears to be the full extent of any sort of punitive action against barber Karl Manke following his decision last year to cut hair in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order.

The Michigan Board of Barber Examiners voted Monday to fine Manke for violations that included carrying a comb in his pocket, accumulating hair and neck guards on the floor at the barber shop and participating in a May 20 hair cut protest on the Capitol steps in May.

Manke was fined $500 for each of three sanitation and equipment violations and $3,000 for unlicensed haircutting on the Capitol steps. The fines were assessed once on his personal license and once on his business license.

"Some things that were seen that were very disturbing to say the least, to put it mildly," said board member De'Angelo Smith, Sr. "The hair, the neck strips, the comb, the clippers – it’s our responsibility to make sure ... that we’re putting the public in the most safest place possible as it relates to providing services.”

Manke and his lawyer didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment. At least four GoFundMe pages set up to support Manke raised a total of roughly $87,000 at the height of his haircutting protest last year.

Manke had argued last year that the sanitation violations were isolated and his hair-cutting protest at the Capitol was a form or free speech.

An administrative law judge ruled earlier this month that Manke didn't have a permit to cut hair on the Capitol steps and that the First Amendment does not allow him "to violate laws governing his profession by cutting hair outside of a licensed barber shop."

"Respondent had the option of protesting without cutting hair," Judge Stephen Goldstein wrote. "He chose a different path and in so doing has violated the code."

Manke stopped working in late March 2020 under an initial shutdown order from Whitmer, but reopened May 4, arguing that he was doing so to keep afloat financially.

He received a misdemeanor citation from local police and was served a cease-and-desist order from Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office and the Department of Health and Human Services that launched a series of court rulings and appeals regarding the closure of the barbershop.

Manke's appeal of the shutdown order eventually made it to the Michigan Supreme Court, which in June overturned a lower court ruling that had ordered Manke's shop closed.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs temporarily suspended Manke's license May 13 before reinstating it in June. Manke continued cutting hair during that time.

On June 22, the department began a formal proceeding to sanction Manke's license and held a variety of hearings before Goldstein on March 1, 2021 ruled Manke was guilty of the sanitary and unlicensed violations at issue in Monday's Board of Barber Examiners meeting.

