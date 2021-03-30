Central Michigan hires former U.S. attorney to investigate impact of Bucholz allegations

Central Michigan University has hired former Detroit U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider to lead an investigation into university staffers' knowledge of sexual harassment claims against Lansing-based Vanguard Public Affairs owner T.J. Bucholz.

The university removed two staff members last week from all duties and student contact after multiple allegations of sexual harassment were reported against Bucholz by young women who worked at his firm.

Allegations against Bucholz, the university said, "include a connection to a current CMU faculty member" and CMU had "received reports that a staff member may have been aware of the situation."

Several women who worked at the firm were current or former CMU students.

Having outside counsel investigate the matter is "critical," said Rich Studley, president and CEO for the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and chairman for the CMU Board of Trustees.

“We are determined to be very transparent," Studley said in a statement. "We want to understand what policies, practices and procedures may need to be examined to ensure we have structures to protect our students when they are placed in workplaces meant to provide them with invaluable and practical experiences to successfully pursue their careers.”

The university hopes the investigation by Schneider will result in practices and policies that ensure safety for CMU students who participate in internships or externships, CMU President Bob Davies said.

“We take the safety of our students seriously and will pursue fully any accusation that conflicts with our commitment to their health, safety and well-being,” Davies said in a statement.

Schneider, an appointee of President Donald Trump to the U.S Eastern District of Michigan, resigned from his role in January to join the law firm of Honigman, LLP.

Women accused Bucholz last week of sexual harassment, including talking to them about the possibility of a threesome with his wife, making inappropriate sexual jokes and innuendos and relaying inappropriate comments on women's appearances.

After the allegations emerged, Downtown Lansing Inc. announced Bucholz would no longer be serving on the board and the Central Michigan chapter for the Public Relations Society of America said Bucholz was no longer on its board.

