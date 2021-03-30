UM regents to call meeting to consider censure of GOP's Weiser

The University of Michigan Board of Regents is preparing to call a meeting Friday to consider a vote to censure Michigan GOP Chair and Regent Ron Weiser following a firestorm after he called the state's three top Democratic officeholders "three witches" and targeted additional comments at two Republican congressmen, according to two sources who requested anonymity.

Weiser, who has served as a regent since 2016, made the comment in regard to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

He also said the only way to remove two sitting Republican congressmen who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump was either by vote or "assassination."

UM is expected to post a public notice announcing an emergency regents meeting, which will include the vote to consider censure, which sources say is highly unusual. . Weiser, who previously served as board chair, is also an Ann Arbor businessman, former U.S. ambassador to the Slovak Republic and the university's sixth-largest donor. A campus building, Weiser Hall, is named after him.

Reached Tuesday evening through a text message, Weiser said he "already issued an apology."

"I intend to stay as a Regent and continue to support the university that I love," Weiser said.

The expected vote comes one week after The Detroit News published video of Weiser taking questions at the North Oakland Republican Club meeting. During the meeting, he said the party was focused on prevailing over the "three witches." Whitmer, Benson and Nessel are up for reelection in 2022.

Late last week, Democratic members of the board of regents called on Weiser to resign.

Weiser issued an apology on Saturday.

"I have never advocated for violence and never will," Weiser said. "In an increasingly vitriolic political environment, we should all do better to treat each other with respect, myself included."

UM President Mark Schlissel, Provost Susan Collins and numerous deans made statements slamming his comments on Sunday.

"It is never appropriate to raise the specter of assassination or perpetuate misogynistic stereotypes against anyone in any setting," Schlissel said.

The issue prompted a statement from the Michigan Catholic Sisters, leaders of the state's congregations of Catholic women's religious orders, calling on Weiser to resign for his "abhorrent" language.

"His language is not only abhorrent on its face, it poses a real and present danger to the three elected leaders and to all women in Michigan, giving bullies and abusers public license to vent their anger and vitriol on the bodies of real women in our cities, neighborhoods, and State Capitol," the statement read.

Nessel appeared on "Anderson Cooper 360" show late Monday and said this is not the first time that GOP leaders have "demonize and dehumanized" people and that's why her office created units for hate crimes and domestic terrorism.

"It's like saying I didn't know that calling the governor a dictator over and over would incite people to want to kidnap and murder her," Nessel said. "I didn't know that calling COVID the Chinavirus would inspire people to murder Asians. Or, I didn't know that saying the election stolen would cause people to mount an insurrection against our government. We know that words matter and that they incite actions."

Nessel also said she thought it was a strategy to get Trump supporters out in 2022, and it would be something Republicans would hold onto.

Weiser temporarily shut down his social media account due to threats of violence.