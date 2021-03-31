Northern Michigan woman dies in rollover crash

A 64-year-old woman from Manistee County died on Tuesday in a single, rollover crash, Michigan State Police said.

Around 6 a.m., state troopers from the Cadillac Post responded to the crash on Coates Highway near US-31 in Manistee Township.

Cynthia Ann Sterzer of Brethren had been westbound on Coates Highway when she crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the road, causing her truck to roll over several times before finally stopping, police said.

She was not wearing a seat belt, investigators determined.

Sterzer was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.