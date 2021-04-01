Couple sentenced for alcohol at party linked to fatal crash

Associated Press

Ada Township – A western Michigan couple has been sentenced to 15 days each in a county jail after an 18-year-old who had drank alcohol during a party at their home later was killed in a crash.

David and Nichole Kooistra pleaded no contest Monday in Kent County District Court to misdemeanor allowing alcohol consumption by a minor on premises at a social gathering, according to MLive.com.

Each also has to pay fines and complete one year of probation.

Police have said that John Holmes’ blood-alcohol content was about three times Michigan’s legal limit when the car he was driving went off a road last June, flipped and caught fire.

About 25 to 30 others had attended a birthday party at the home, just east of Grand Rapids. The couple’s daughter is a 2020 graduate of Grand Rapids Christian High School, WZZM-TV reported.

“The court has a belief that once you allow, you encourage,” Judge Jeffrey O’Hara said Monday. “You both knowingly allowed teenagers to consume alcohol at your home, and you both allowed this tragic event.”

Defense attorneys denied the couple knew that alcohol was being consumed.

Holmes had attended Grand Rapids Christian and played on the school’s football team, MLive.com reported.