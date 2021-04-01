Michigan identifies first case of new COVID-19 variant

The state Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday a case of a COVID-19 variant that formed in Brazil has been confirmed, making it the fourth variant present in Michigan.

The P.1 variant was identified in a Bay County resident during a routine test on Wednesday, the MDHHS said.

The Bay County Health Department has been notified and is investigating the resident's exposure history to attempt to identify the source of the infection. The county is also requiring a 14-day quarantine period for all of the resident's close contacts.

P.1 is the second new variant of COVID-19 to be identified in Bay County in the last two weeks, "and the rise of these new variants definitely impact the progress we have made this year with vaccinations," said Joel Strasz, public health officer of the Bay County Health Department.

The P.1 variant was first identified in travelers from Brazil during routine airport screenings in Tokyo in early January. The variant has been associated with increased transmissibility and there are concerns it might affect both vaccine-induced and natural immunity, according to the state health department.

As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded 172 confirmed P.1 cases in 22 states.

Michigan has also identified 1,468 cases of the United Kingdom variant B.1.1.7 in 51 jurisdictions and seven cases of the South African variant B.1.135 in six Michigan jurisdictions.

The Bay County Health Department has investigated three cases of the B.1.1.7 variant since the first case was identified in the county on Friday. No cases of the B.1.135 (South African) variant have been identified in Bay County.

"We are concerned about the discovery of another variant in Michigan," said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director, in a press release. "It is now even more important that Michiganders continue to do what works to slow the spread of the virus by wearing their masks properly, socially distancing, avoiding crowds, washing their hands often and making a plan to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine once it is their turn. We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 and end this pandemic as quickly as possible."

The state says current COVID-19 tests can identify all four variants. The available vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, work against the P.1. variant, MDHHS said.

