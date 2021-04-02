7UP workers reach bargaining agreement, end 3-week strike

A three-week strike at a 7UP facility in Redford Township has ended after a union representing workers there reached a bargaining agreement with the parent company, officials said.

Delivery drivers, warehouse workers, mechanics and other staff had been picketing since March 11 and drew support from lawmakers. They were striking over the beverage company’s alleged refusal to bargain in good faith to address pay disparities between employees as well as other issues, organizers said. The most recent five-year deal expired in February.

On Thursday, workers in the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 337 reached an agreement on a new, five-year contract with Keurig Dr. Pepper, 7UP’s parent company. The Teamsters represent about 80 employees from the Redford facility.

Keurig accepted a proposal to end the strike and resolve the outstanding issues, including a Martin Luther King Day holiday, union representatives said in a statement.

“I am incredibly proud of our Teamsters members at 7UP Detroit for continuing to stand up for fair wages and treatment, and persevering until our goals were reached,” said Todd Lince, the Teamsters Local 337 president. “In addition to our members’ strength, we would not have been able to secure such a strong contract without the support of our community. The support 7UP workers received these past few weeks from elected leaders, customers and the Michigan labor community has not gone unnoticed. Thank you for your solidarity, and we look forward to continuing to provide the Detroit community with our essential services.”

The pact includes wage increases each of the five years, Lince told The Detroit News on Friday.

The pay hikes are broad and set each year for the union employees, added Vicki Draughn, a spokeswoman for Keurig Dr. Pepper.

The agreement also provides medical coverage for employees and their families "with minimal increases in employee contributions," she said.

In a statement, Keurig Dr. Pepper officials said the company "is pleased to have reached a new long-term Collective Bargaining Agreement with Teamsters Local #337, which ends the strike and brings employees back to work. It is unfortunate that this strike impacted our employees, as we negotiated in good faith throughout the process and strongly believe we could have come to an agreement without a strike."

The company said the agreement "honors the union’s proposal to continue with the existing seniority-based tier 1 and tier 2 wage structure that has been in place since 2008. It also continues to pay above-market wages and provides the Company with the flexibility needed to better serve our customers and compete in our very competitive industry."

Also as part of the deal, per the union's request, "we removed our proposal to add Martin Luther King Jr. Day as one of the nine allotted paid holidays," Draughn said in a Friday email.

"The union requested that it remain available for request as a paid Personal Leave Day, which it had been previously under the last (collective bargaining agreement)," she said.