Michigan launches 37 'pop-up' COVID testing sites for spring break travelers

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced plans Friday for 37 "pop-up" testing sites across Michigan to encourage people headed to or returning from spring break to get tested for the virus.

Michigan residents are encouraged to get tested two to three days before travel and two to three days after their return to the state of Michigan. Individuals who test positive prior to their trips should not travel and people testing positive once they return should quarantine, state health officials advised.

Those who don't get tested upon their return should consider staying home and self-quarantining for 10 days, the state said in a Friday statement.

“COVID-19 remains a threat to our families and communities, and we encourage Michiganders to get tested for COVID-19 and are making it easier through these additional testing pop-up sites throughout the state," Whitmer said in a statement.

Vacationers also are encouraged to check travel restrictions and COVID-19 variant spread trends before leaving, the statement said.

"As always, every Michigander has a personal responsibility to do their part by wearing a mask, washing hands and maintaining social distancing to help us slow the spread of this virus," she said.

The 37 spring break testing locations will pop up for a single day at sites across the state between April 3 and April 15, with Metro Detroit locations concentrated between April 3-7.

The warning comes as Michigan's case numbers and hospitalizations have seen a steady increase over several weeks.

On Friday, the state added 5,498 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, pushing Michigan ahead of other states in most infections by population for the last week. Michigan has logged a total of 683,793 COVID-19 cases since March 2020 and 16,161 deaths.

As of Thursday, about 2.85 million residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 1.7 million — or about 21.5% of the state's population — completed the full dosage, according to state data.

On Monday, the last of the restrictions on the vaccine will be lifted, allowing anyone over the age of 16 to register to receive their shot.

People seeking more information on testing sites should visit: https://bit.ly/3fAD48S. Pop-up testing sites in Metro Detroit for people heading to or returning from spring break include:

April 3

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Brownstown Middle School, 20135 Inkster Road, Romulus

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Plymouth High School, 8400 N. Beck Road, Canton

Noon to 7 p.m.: Stevenson High School, 33500 W. Six Mile Road, Livonia

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Washtenaw ISD, 1819 S. Wagner, Ann Arbor

April 4

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Northville High School, 45700 Six Mile Road, Northville

Noon to 7 p.m.: Plymouth High School 8400 N. Beck Road, Canton

April 5

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Edsel Ford High School, 20601 Rotunda Dr., Dearborn

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Wayne RESA Adm., 33500 Van Born Rd., Wayne

Noon to 6 p.m.: Wayne RESA Adm., 33500 Van Born Rd., Wayne

April 6

Noon to 6 p.m.: Woodhaven High School, 24787 Van Horn Road, Brownstown Township

April 7

Noon to 6 p.m. Wayne RESA Adm., 33500 Van Born Rd., Wayne

eleblanc@detroitnews.com