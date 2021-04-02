UM regents call on Weiser to resign; GOP regent says he 'won't be canceled'

University of Michigan regentscalled on fellow board member and Michigan Republican Party chairman Ron Weiser to resign during a special meeting Friday.

Weiser apologized for comments last week calling three Democratic leaders "the three witches" and pledged to be part of a "respectful dialogue" moving forward, but he refused to resign.

"I will not be canceled," Weiser said in the Zoom call, which he later appeared to leave.

Regents condemned Weiser's remarks last week, which also suggested the assassination of two Republican congressmen from Michigan who voted to impeach the president. Regents said apologies do not eliminate consequences. The board has six Democrats and two Republicans, including Weiser.

"This special meeting is as unprecedented in our 200-year history as it is unavoidable," said Regent Mark Bernstein, a Democrat. "It would be easy to dismiss Regent Weiser’s remarks as just partisan politics as usual or a mere slip of the tongue But this conduct cannot become politics as usual.”

The consideration of censure comes after Weiser last week said the Michigan GOP needed to defeat "the three witches" in 2022, referring to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Weiser, who has been on the board since 2016, made the comments at a North Oakland Republican Club meeting.

At one point in the address, Weiser said, “Our job now is to soften up those three witches and make sure that when we have good candidates to run against them, that they are ready for the burning at the stake. And maybe, the press heard that, too."

Weiser, an Ann Arbor businessman and longtime Republican donor, also said the only way to remove GOP U.S. Reps. Fred Upton of St. Joseph and Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids Township was either by vote or "assassination." Upton and Meijer were among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in January.

Several groups have called for Weiser's resignation since he made the comments, including the Michigan Democratic Party and eight former UM regents, who on Thursday said Wiser needed to do so because of his "abhorrent" remarks. UM President Mark Schlissel, Provost Susan Collins and numerous deans have condemned Weiser's remarks.

On Thursday, UM Student Body President Nithya Arun and Vice President Carla Voigt called on Weiser to resign, arguing that his remarks "invite and normalize violence." Weiser's comments, Arun and Voigt said, "do not align with our mission of being the leaders and best."

"He has done irreparable damage to our Michigan community," they said. "We deserve better."

Weiser told The Detroit News on Tuesday he intends "to stay as a Regent and continue to support the university that I love."

A censure vote is symbolic. Weiser was elected on a statewide ballot to an eight-year term that ends at the finish of 2024 and can't be removed from the board by fellow regents. But a six-Democrat majority on the eight-member board has the power to change any committee assignments he holds.

Weiser issued an apology after last week's meeting, saying he "never advocated for violence and never will. In an increasingly vitriolic political environment, we should all do better to treat each other with respect, myself included."

Staff writer Kim Kozlowski contributed.