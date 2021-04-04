3 women stabbed at Ann Arbor hotel; police want to talk to Ypsilanti man

The Detroit News

Three women were stabbed at an Ann Arbor hotel Sunday, with one listed in critical condition, police said.

The women may have been attacked by a 47-year-old man from Ypsilanti, said police. Authorities are seeking to talk to the man.

The reason for the attack at Sonesta Suites on Victors Way near State Street isn't known, said the Ann Arbor Police Department.

The three women, whose names weren't released by police, Sunday were stabbed around 1:30 a.m. inside a room rented by one of them.

One woman, 27, of Ypsilanti was listed in critical condition at the University Hospital in Ann Arbor. She had been stabbed several times. A tourniquet was applied by medical workers.

The other two women, ages 33 and 36, were listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the attack was asked to call Detective Renee Bondy of the Ann Arbor Police Department at (734) 794-6930.