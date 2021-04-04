Police find West Branch Township slaying suspect dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot

The Detroit News

A suspect in a slaying in Ogemaw County was found dead after leading police on a chase, fleeing on foot and shooting at local officers, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers from the Houghton Lake Post performing a welfare check on a home on North Seven Mile Road in West Branch Township at about 8 p.m. Saturday found the homeowner, a 62-year-old woman, dead from an apparent homicide, MSP said in a release Sunday.

Troopers "quickly developed a suspect" and issued a broadcast alert.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers from the Cadillac Police Department located the vehicle of the suspect and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect allegedly fled and a pursuit was begun, the release said. No officers were struck.

Missaukee County Sheriff's deputies assisted in the pursuit and used stop sticks on M-55 near M-66, disabling the vehicle. The suspect then fled on foot, the MSP release said.

Teams from MSP Emergency Support, canine unit and aviation were activated. The aviation team located the suspect, who was dead, shortly after 6 a.m. near a golf course, police said. The 30-year-old man, whom police haven't identified, and who was described as a relative of the victim, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police continue to investigate.