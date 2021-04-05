DTE Energy Foundation grants help provide meals to families

Associated Press

Detroit — More than $100,000 in grants have been awarded by the DTE Energy Foundation to help provide meals for Michigan families facing food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding is going to Feeding America West Michigan, Fishes & Loaves and Gleaners Community Food Bank.

Feeding America West Michigan near Grand Rapids will receive a $25,000 grant to fund 20 mobile food pantries that will provide meals to about 3,400 families across five counties.

Fish & Loaves food pantry will use its $25,000 grant, in part, to extend its hours and supplies to serve an additional 1,000 households per month.

Gleaners Community Food Bank serves the Detroit area and other parts of southeastern Michigan. It will use a $55,000 grant to help support four critical school food mobile distributions in Macomb County. The program partners with local school districts to provide families in need with fresh produce, milk, and shelf stable groceries, including protein and whole grains.

The DTE Energy Foundation has provided funding for the distribution of more than three million meals since March 2020.