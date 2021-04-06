Albion College offering reward after racist graffiti found in campus building

Albion College is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification of those responsible for racist graffiti inside a campus building.

The graffiti was discovered last week in a stairwell at the private college in Albion. It included racial epithets directed at African Americans, references to the Ku Klux Klan and satanic pentagrams.

"At Albion College, we stand together against racism, hatred and injustice," the college said in a statement. "The racist and anti-Semitic actions taken on our campus over the last week are cowardly and will not be tolerated. We are outraged and angered that these incidents occurred within our community."

Officials said they will pursue criminal charges against anyone involved. They added that if any students were involved, they could face suspension or expulsion.

The college said it is working to support the students targeted by the graffiti.

“In addition to caring for and protecting the students most directly impacted, and addressing the safety concerns of the broader student body, we are currently investigating who is responsible for racist graffiti on our campus,” said Albion President Mathew Johnson.

