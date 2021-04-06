Hit-and-run driver injures 3 children in southern Michigan

Associated Press

Sherwood Township, Mich. – A hit-and-run driver injured three children in southern Michigan, police said Tuesday.

A Chevy Equinox SUV left the road about 3:45 p.m. Monday in Branch County and struck three siblings who had been riding bicycles, state police said.

Two 14-year-olds and a 7-year-old were hospitalized, including one in critical condition.

Thanks to a tip, police said they found the vehicle, a Chevrolet Equinox, and the 42-year-old driver, who is a man from Sturgis.

“This person is currently cooperating with the investigation,” state police said. “Authorities still have to finish investigating the vehicle for any additional evidence as well as the driver’s personal cell phone and a consensual sample of his blood.”