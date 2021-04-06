MICHIGAN

Monroe man arrested after deputies find woman dead in apartment

Ariana Taylor
The Detroit News
A 29-year-old Monroe man was arrested after a shooting left one woman dead Monday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. 

Around 9:20 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a shooting at an apartment in the 6000 block of Greenwycke Lane in Monroe Township. 

When deputies arrived, they found 29-year-old Katlynn Nicole Hill dead.

The man was also at the apartment; he was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail. Officials are withholding his name while waiting on the prosecutor's decision on charges. 

The incident is still under investigation, police said.

