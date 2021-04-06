Secretary of State expands services online, at self-service kiosks

Following a technology upgrade, Michigan residents can renew standard and enhanced driver's licenses and state identification cards online and at self-service stations, the Michigan Department of State said Tuesday.

More than 10,000 residents have taken advantage of the new online services since the upgrade was completed last month, officials said.

"We have launched a new, service-driven era of operations that provides customers many more ways to conveniently conduct their business with us," Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a statement Tuesday. "This is a major step forward as we continue to improve our service for all Michiganders."

New online services include:

Renew or replace an enhanced driver's license or state ID if no new photo is required

Pre-apply for an original driver's license

Request and obtain a driving record

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver's license

Pay reinstatement fees and invoices

New self-service station services include:

Renew a standard or enhanced driver's license or state ID if no new photo is required

Request a replacement and print out a temporary license or ID

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver's license

Sign up on the state's organ donor registry

The upgraded was completed March 16, and more than 6,000 people have renewed or replaced their driver's license or state ID at a self-service station while more than 5,300 people used the service online for enhanced driver's licenses or ID.

There are 146 self-service stations in branch offices and other locations including some Meijer and Kroger grocery stores. More are planned, officials said. All of the stations accept credit cards. Some accept cash.

Appointments for transactions that require a branch visit can be made up to six months in advance. Next-day appointments are released at 8 a.m. and noon each weekday for customers seeking a next-day appointment.

Customers can access online services, find a self-service station or make branch office appointment at Michigan.gov/SOS.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN