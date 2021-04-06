Suspected intoxicated driver collides with ambulance transporting patient

A woman who police believe was intoxicated crashed into an ambulance that was transporting a patient to a hospital Monday evening in Oakfield Township, Michigan State Police said.

Police said a 2018 Ford Explorer collided with the ambulance on 14 Mile near Lincoln Lake, causing the ambulance to overturn with the patient inside.

The patient, the ambulance driver and the medical responder treating the patient were all taken to the Butterworth Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Explorer was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Police believe drugs, alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.