Dearborn Heights man wins $1M Powerball prize

A Dearborn Heights family just caught a windfall.

Boris Cvetkovski, 78, won a $1 million prize after matching the five white balls — 04-19-23-35-49 — in the Jan. 13 Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at the Food Max store on Cherry Hill in Inkster, Michigan Lottery officials announced Wednesday.

“When my wife and I checked my ticket we went crazy,” Cvetkovski said in a statement provided by the lottery. “We can’t wait to share the good fortune with our family.”

Cvetkovski visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize and plans to share his winnings with his family.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays and can be watched live online at powerball.com.