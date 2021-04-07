Livingston Co. prosecutor continues probe into Inkster lawmaker; no arraignment planned

The Livingston County Prosecutor's Office will continue to investigate "allegations" against Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones, negating the prospect of a Wednesday arraignment in Livingston County District Court, the office said in a Wednesday press release.

Livingston County District Court said earlier Wednesday the Inkster Democrat would be arraigned Wednesday afternoon, but the prosecutor's office said the matter is still under investigation.

Michigan State Police have so far declined comment on Jones' case, but Michigan State Police Metro Detroit posted on Twitter shortly before 1 p.m. that Brighton Post troopers responded to a crash in Livingston County on Tuesday along Interstate 96 and arrested a 25-year-old Inkster man.

MSP Metro Detroit later said the suspect had been released.

"Troopers have submitted a packet to the Livingston County Prosecutors office for review," state police said on Twitter. "The male suspect has been released. Currently, the investigation is continuing and awaiting lab results."

Jones is serving his third term in the Michigan House.

