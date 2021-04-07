Michigan extends quarantine period to 14 days for people exposed to virus

The state of Michigan on Monday extended the time people must quarantine after COVID-19 exposure to 14 days "due to increasing case rate and variant spread."

The quarantine period after an individual is exposed to someone with COVID-19 was at 10 days in Michigan for more than four months, in line with new Dec. 1 guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But the state's rising case rate and variant spread triggered an increased period Monday during which people should quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms after exposure to an infected individual. The state posted the update in a COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions sheet Monday.

People who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to state guidance.

Michigan identified its first of case of the B.1.1.7 variant in January in a University of Michigan student who traveled to the United Kingdom. As of Thursday, Michigan has the second-most recorded cases of the variant B.1.1.7. with 1,468 cases in 51 jurisdictions including 474 cases within the Michigan Department of Corrections.

The state, as of Thursday, also had seven cases of the South African variant B.1351 and at least one case of the P.1 variant from Brazil.

Michigan continues to lead the nation in new cases by population. As of Tuesday, the state added 4,964 new cases and 58 deaths bringing the state totals to 707,463 COVID cases and 16,297 COVID-related deaths since Michigan's first cases were detected in March 2020.

Last week marked the sixth weekly increase for new cases and deaths in a row in Michigan.

Hospitalizations also are up, with 3,295 adults hospitalized with the virus, a 288% jump from a month earlier when 850 adults were in the hospital with COVID.

Nearly 3 million people or 36.7% of the state's population had received at least a first dose of the vaccine. About 22.8% had been fully vaccinated through Monday.

Staff writer Sarah Rahal contributed.