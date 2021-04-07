Michigan woman charged in filing fake insurance claims of $16,000, officials say

A southern Michigan woman has been charged in connection with filing fake insurance claims worth more than $16,000, state officials said Wednesday.

Christine Michelle Presock of Marcellus has been arraigned in 3rd District Court in St. Joseph County on six counts of insurance-fraudulent acts. EaThe charge is a felony with a maximum penalty of four years in prison and a $50,000 fine, state officials said.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services received the case after Trustmark Insurance Co. initiated an investigation against Presock.

Authorities allege the 42-year-old submitted six accident claims to the company between June 2018 and August 2019 for injuries she, her husband and their two children suffered, state officials said.

None of the injuries happened as she reported, state officials allege. Investigators claim Presock received more than $16,000 in insurance benefits.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime. All of us pay in the form of increased premiums and costs," said Anita Fox, director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. "The DIFS Fraud Investigation Unit and the Attorney General’s Office are aggressively investigating and prosecuting those who commit insurance fraud."

Attorney General Dana Nessel added: “Our partnership with DIFS continues to yield results for the people of Michigan as we work together to find and prosecute those who would exploit the system for their own gain."

Presock has been released on a $25,000 bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 20. A preliminary examination follows a week later.