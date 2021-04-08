Spring storms may be headed to Michigan for Thursday

The Detroit News

A round of thunderstorms is expected later Thursday, with the possibility for the strongest storms in the late afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather advisory for most of the state, and says a slow-moving low pressure system will push storms up from the southwest.

The chance for thunderstorms is slight in northern areas of the state, while western locations may see stronger storms in the afternoon.

Southeast areas of Michigan are more likely to see the strongest storms, with hail and high winds. Wind gusts of 45 mph are possible, with isolated gusts up to 60 mph. Western Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair could see cloud-to-water lightning.

"The best chance for thunderstorms, which will be capable of enhancing rainfall rates, will be south of the I-69 corridor," according to the weather service. "Rainfall totals for most areas will generally be around a quarter of an inch, although where thunderstorms occur, rainfall totals may range from a half of an

inch upwards to 1 inch."

A shower is possible during the morning hours Thursday, but some sunshine is expected, too.

"Temperatures should quickly rise this morning to the low 70s by noon before topping off in the mid to upper 70s," the agency says.