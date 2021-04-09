As cases spike, Whitmer to address state on Michigan COVID response

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will address the state Friday as Michigan faces a continual increase in cases and hospitalizations amid a race to vaccinate more residents.

Whitmer will be joined at 10 a.m. by Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director pushed for stronger restrictions in Michigan to slow the COVID-19 spike. The governor's last press conference was 21 days ago on March 19, when her administration announced new epidemic orders allowing crowds of up to 20% of capacity limits at outdoor stadiums and imposing new testing requirements for teen youth sports.

Director Rochelle Walensky encouraged restrictions in Michigan that included a pause on indoor dining, which is currently at 50% capacity, and tighter rules around youth sports, which are currently allowed with masks and testing. Walensky is the appointee of President Joe Biden, for whom Whitmer campaigned in the fall election.

The restaurant rules are set to expire April 19, and Whitmer's testing requirements for youth sports are currently being challenged in state court.

Whitmer told CNN on Tuesday that the state's issue was not one of policy, but a confluence of variant prevalence, low compliance with existing policies and mobility.

However, she acknowledge youth sports "may be one area that we've got to do more in."

Michigan continues to lead the nation for the highest number of new cases by population and, as of Wednesday, ranked 12th for its number of COVID deaths and is tied for 28th for the highest death rate in the last seven days.

The state's test positivity rate is up 348% from six weeks ago, increasing from 4.3% on Feb. 19 to 15.6% on Wednesday, Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, director of Michigan's Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health, told reporters Wednesday.

Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, Henry Ford Health System in Detroit and the Ascension Michigan health system based in Warren have all begun to limit or delay non-essential surgeries as hospital loads increase.

As of Wednesday, the state reported 3,549 adults were hospitalized with the coronavirus, a 274% jump from one month earlier when there were 950 hospitalizations.

On Thursday, Michigan added 7,819 new cases and 73 deaths from COVID-19 bringing the state total to 723,297 cases and 16,400 deaths since the virus was first detected in March 2020.

Currently, all Michigan residents aged 16 and older are eligible to be vaccinated. As of Wednesday, the state had administered about 3.2 million first doses of the vaccine and 1.8 million second doses.

At the March 19 press conference, Whitmer recognized that cases were starting to increase as her health department director allowed bigger outdoor sports crowds and imposed teen sports rules and testing.

"Today's action is an important step towards normalcy, but there's still more work to do," the governor said. "As always, mask up, maintain social distancing and wash your hands. We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of the virus so we can end this pandemic together."

