DMC hospitals restrict visitors amid surge in virus cases

The Detroit News

The Detroit Medical Center and its hospitals are putting in place new, temporary visitor restrictions effective immediately.

The move follows several Michigan hospital systems that have instituted changes due to a surge of COVID-19 cases reported in the state, and an increase in those seeking hospital care for the effects of the virus.

With some exceptions, no visitors will be allowed for adult inpatients at six DMC Michigan facilities: Harper University, Heart, Huron Valley-Sinai, Hurtzel Women's, Detroit Receiving and Sinai-Grace hospitals. The exceptions:

► Women with pregnancy-related complications.

► Adults who require help with communication or daily living, exercising power of attorney or guardianship, signing consents and/or staying safe and calm.

► Those in the process of being admitted to the hospital. Once the patient is registered, the support person should leave.

► People in serious or critical condition, with approval.

►Clergy visitations, with approval.

► Extreme circumstances, with approval.

For patients in procedural areas, the emergency department, clinics or outpatient procedural areas, a visitor will be allowed to wait in designated areas.

No visitor who tests positive for COVID-19 will be allowed in any hospital area, and no COVID-19 positive patients who are hospitalized will be allowed visitors.

Patients and visitors will be screened at the entrance to hospitals and have their temperatures taken, and they must wear face masks and observe social distancing.

Beaumont, Henry Ford, Michigan Medicine and Munson Healthcare facilities have all restricted visitor access in recent weeks.