Body of missing autistic woman from Adrian found

The Detroit News

The body of an autistic woman from Adrian last seen March 21 in Tecumseh has been found.

After an extensive search by the Michigan State Police and other law enforcement agencies, a body was recovered Thursday from the River Raisin in Raisin Township, according to a news release from the Monroe post of the Michigan State Police.

On Saturday, the body was identified as Jessica Marie Fox, 30, during an autopsy by the Lenawee County medical examiner, the release said.

Fox had been reported missing by friends. She was last seen at about 4 p.m. March 21 either sitting on or near a picnic table at the Indian Crossing Trails Park off Burt Street in Tecumseh, and had told a friend she was waiting for someone to pick her up, state police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Sgt. Larry Rothman at 313-407-9379.