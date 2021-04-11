Monroe County sheriff: Man pulled gun at gas station, stole fuel

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly stole gas at gunpoint Friday in Petersburg.

Around 8:47 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Lightning Quick Gas & Go, 640 Saline St.

Officials said a 29-year-old man from Petersburg went into the store, pulled a gun and demanded the clerk turn on the fuel pumps.

The man, who was a passenger in a vehicle, pumped gas into the vehicle and left southbound on Saline with the driver.

Officials said they found the vehicle and questioned the driver on Saturday but are still looking for the suspect, who was a regular customer at the gas station.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7509.