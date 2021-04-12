Feds award Michigan $151M for affordable housing, homeless aid

Michigan is set to receive $151 million in federal aid for affordable housing and for homeless services across the state, including $26.58 million for Detroit.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge said her agency found that homelessness was increasing nationwide even before the coronavirus, "and we know the pandemic has only made the crisis worse."

"With this strong funding, communities across the country will have the resources needed to give homes to the people who have had to endure the COVID-19 pandemic without one," Fudge said.

The funding allocation for Michigan is part of $5 billion through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program that HUD is distributing from the stimulus package called the American Rescue Plan, which Congress passed this year.

The agency said the state funding is meant to help those individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness through affordable housing, rental assistance for tenants, supportive services and the acquisition or development of shelter units. States have until 2030 to spend the money, according to HUD.

The agency said in the next few weeks it will announce another tranche of funding from the American Rescue Plan for emergency vouchers for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

HUD's annual survey of the homeless found 8,638 people in Michigan who were homeless on a single night in 2020, an increase of 0.7% from 2019. The count from last winter, conducted in late January 2020, does not reflect the impact of the economic hardship of the pandemic over the last year.

The Michigan findings represent a decline in homelessness of nearly 70% since 2007, the agency said.

The report shows that most homeless people in Michigan (88%) were sheltered in emergency shelters or transitional housing programs at the time of the survey, while just over 1,000 were unsheltered.

In the Detroit area, the report showed 1,589 homeless individuals, including 351 under age 18. That figure was down 19% from 1,965 in 2019, according to HUD data.

Julie Schneider, interim director of Detroit's Housing and Revitalization Department, said in a Monday statement that the city is awaiting more details on the federal dollars, but said "we know that we will be able to invest that money to address needs of our homeless community by increasing access to affordable housing and providing supportive services."

"We will detail those plans when we have more guidance from HUD, but in the interim, the City would like to thank the Biden administration for its commitment to improving outcomes for those who need help in our city," Schneider added.

The HUD report says nationally 580,466 people experienced homelessness during the one-night count in January 2020 — an increase of 12,751 people (2%) over 2019.

The second-highest area for homelessness in Michigan was the Grand Rapids/Wyoming/Kent County area, with 923 homeless counted in January 2020.

Grand Rapids would receive about $4.6 million from HUD under the new allocation, and Washtenaw County would get $4.56 million.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also applauded the funding, saying in a statement that "this $5 billion commitment will have a tangible impact on fellow Americans and Michiganders experiencing housing insecurity."

