Bike safety advocate, a UM grad student, killed in D.C. traffic crash while riding

Bicycling advocates in Washington, D.C., are planning a memorial to honor a University of Michigan graduate student and safety activist who died after he was struck while riding there last week.

"Please join us to remember Jim Pagels, a passionate urbanist and safe streets advocate, [the latest] to become DC’s latest victim of traffic violence,” according to a Facebook post by Handlebars DC.

Rachel Maisler, an activist and resident who chairs the DC Bicycle Advisory Council, helped to coordinate the event, which calls for installing a “ghost bike” — typically a bicycle painted white in memoriam — near the intersection where Pagels was struck Friday, followed by a tribute ride and moment of silence.

Friends were stunned at the demise of someone committed to improving safety and who had long spoken out about improving urban access for cyclists.

"For the injustice that caused his death to have been the same thing that he had been devoting his life to studying and to improving in service of a better-built environment is just so gutting," said Finn Vigeland, a longtime friend and fellow D.C. resident who is helping to plan the memorial.

Hours before his death, Pagels, a 29-year-old Texas native, tweeted about issues that impeded cycling in the city.

"Had to bike through a roundabout over a highway to get my Covid jab," he wrote. "Lifespan maximization function is clearly perfectly well-calibrated."

The UM website lists Pagels as a Ph.D student in economics. He previously earned a master's degree in mathematics and statistics at Georgetown University and a bachelor's in American studies and English from Columbia University, it said.

A website for Pagels said he worked as a research assistant at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, had previously researched economic development tax incentives at the Pew Charitable Trusts and was a part-time data journalist using statistics to cover sports, news, business and entertainment.

He long was passionate about exploring urban issues, said his older sister, Laura Menendez. "He wanted to make the world a better place."

Pagels had lived in Washington since 2015.

"Four and a half years later, after finagling my way through the side door into my first economic research job and talking my way through the back door into a math masters program, taking classes for which I was usually a few prereqs behind in the evenings after work, I'm thrilled to be starting a PhD in economics at the University of Michigan this fall," he wrote in a Facebook post in July 2019.

"This is the start of a once-unfathomable dream that wouldn't have been possible without the incredible help, guidance, and generosity of far too many people to name. I've loved calling DC home the past 4.5 years, and it's extremely bittersweet to leave my favorite city I've lived in, but I'll be back to visit aplenty."

Pagels moved to Ann Arbor in August 2019 and was "overjoyed" to begin a program to better examine urban economics, Vigeland said. "It was really where he wanted to go."

True to his affinity for cycling, Pagels learned to travel there car-free.

"He jumped into the biking scene immediately when he got there," said Vigeland, who visited him in October. "He loved exploring the city’s bike trails and was so eager to show them off to me."

Pagels considered D.C. his adoptive city and, since he could pursue his doctoral work virtually, opted to return in recent months, his sister said. "He had such a strong support group in D.C."

He memorized the capital's best cycling paths and loved using the Capital Bikeshare service, Vigeland said.

"He meticulously calculated the cost-benefit of everything, always chasing the best deal in town, but he decided an annual membership was worth it, even though he had his own bike," Vigeland said on Twitter. "He loved CaBi’s freedom."

The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash was reported about 7:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 2nd Street and Massachusetts Avenue, NW.

A preliminary investigation found that a bicyclist and a 2012 Kia Sorrento were traveling westbound on Massachusetts while a 2020 Honda Civic was traveling west in the same block, police said in a statement.

“The Honda struck the rear of the Kia and the bicyclist simultaneously,” the release said. “The Kia then entered into the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and 2nd Street, NW, striking a 2013 Ford Van ... traveling north on 2nd Street, NW. The Honda then struck a 2015 Dodge Durango, that was traveling north in the same block before coming to final rest.”

The Police Department did not name the bicyclist, whom they described as having life-threatening injuries before being pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Emergency personnel transported the Honda driver to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. The driver and the passenger of the Ford van were hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The Police Department did not respond to a request for information.

The Pagels memorial comes a month after another cyclist, whom police identified as Armando Martinez-Ramos, was fatally struck by a bus in the nation’s capital, Maisler said Monday.

“As much as the memorials are to remember the person we lost, it’s also a reminder and a call to action that our streets aren’t safe enough for bicyclists and other road users,” Maisler told The Detroit News. “… All we want as bicyclists is to be able to get from point A to point B on two wheels without getting killed or maimed by a driver.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 846 bicyclists died in traffic crashes in 2019 and most such traffic fatalities are reported between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

In 2019, the Metropolitan Police Department reported two bicyclist fatalities related to traffic crashes, compared with three the year before.

In a 2016 post on Medium.com, Pagels said a lack of parking enforcement in D.C. "jives with my biking experience, during which I routinely have to dangerously swerve, often abruptly, out of the bike lane into car lane traffic due to a car or truck in the bike lane."

Pagels regularly noted traffic fatalities and ways to prevent them, said Vigeland, who learned about the death from Menendez. "That’s what makes this story so scary — knowing that even an extremely skilled cyclist who biked pretty much everywhere, that thought critically of issues of street safety, that even he could fall victim."

Maisler said Pagels' death underscores the need for stronger policies to boost road safety. "Our roads aren't designed to protect the most vulnerable road users."

Monday, on Twitter, Everett Lott, the District Department of Transportation's interim director, called Pagels’ death a "terrible tragedy," saying it highlighted the importance of “our ongoing and critically important work to rebuild streets that are safe for our most vulnerable street users and support the growing number of residents and visitors who choose bicycling to travel.”

Since Pagels' death, friends have been sharing memories online of a person they described as a thrifty, intelligent problem-solver who cared about others.

"Jim would’ve wanted us to be outraged and be furious about his death, since he in turn was so upset about every traffic death that he read about," Vigeland said.

A funeral has not yet been finalized for Pagels, who would have turned 30 in July, Menendez said. Meanwhile, the mother of three savors her memories with her brother and welcomes this week's memorial.

"It's a really beautiful way to honor his memory," she said.