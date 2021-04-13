Feds charge dad of teen who brought explosive to school

Newaygo — The father of a teen who detonated an explosive device at a high school in a western Michigan town was charged with illegal possession of explosives and a stolen firearm, according to a federal grand jury indictment unsealed Monday.

The indictment, unsealed in the Southern Division of the Western District of the U.S. District Court in Michigan, accuses David Robert Daniel Saylor Sr. of possessing unregistered explosive devices and a stolen Beretta model ARX 160 .22.

Saylor’s son brought a homemade explosive to Newaygo High School March 8 and accidentally detonated it, losing both thumbs in the incident. Four others, including a teacher, sustained minor injuries from the blast, which occurred in a classroom, authorities said.

Saylor's home was immediately searched following the incident, leading to state charges against him last month in a local court on contributing to the delinquency of a minor and manufacture or possession of a Molotov cocktail.

Newago is 35 miles north of Grand Rapids.

Saylor was arraigned last month on one count of explosives-manufacture/possession of a Molotov cocktail, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of habitual offender-second offense notice, Michigan State Police said.

"A vast array of different explosive devices were found and different materials," Newaygo County Prosecutor Worth Stay said last month.

An email seeking comment was sent to Saylor’s attorney.

Associated Press contributed.