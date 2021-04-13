UM denies building access to 718 students for failing to comply with COVID-19 testing

For the second time in six weeks, the University of Michigan is denying campus building access to hundreds of students for failing to take a mandatory COVID-19 test, officials announced Tuesday.

UM requires students who live, work, take classes on campus or use university buildings to take a weekly test through its Community Sampling and Tracking Program.

But 718 undergraduate, graduate and professional students have not taken a test in four or more weeks. The university deactivated the students' Mcards, which give access to non-residential buildings on campus.

UM will reactivate the cards if students get a test or submit an exemption request.

UM's latest denial of entry to campus buildings comes as Michigan is one of the top states with coronavirus cases and a second surge of hospitalizations is underway. UM planned to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to students on Tuesday and Wednesdayat the Michigan Athletics Indoor Training Facility.

“Despite our excitement and optimism around expanded eligibility and opportunities for COVID-19 vaccines, at this point of the pandemic, when around others we must continue the practices of social distancing, wearing a mask, routine testing and other proven mitigation strategies to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” said Robert Ernst, associate vice president of student life for health and wellness, and executive director of University Health Service.

On March 2, UM deactivated campus building access to an initial group of 375 undergraduate students.

Since then, UM reactivated 136 students' Mcards, with most students completing a COVID-19 test. UM partially approved an exemption for 21 students.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @kimberkoz