Ypsilanti man charged with running adult care facility without license

An Ypsilanti man is accused of continuing to run an adult foster care facility after his license was revoked, the state attorney general said Tuesday.

Dana Nessel said she has charged Jameson Onyebuchi, 66, with Former Licensee Violations of an Adult Foster Care Facility, a five-year felony. She is also seeking a court order to keep Onyebuchi from operating any such facility in the future.

"Individuals who disregard licensing laws must be held accountable,” Nessel said in a statement. "Oversight and enforcement are especially important in situations where failure to abide by the law puts vulnerable people at even greater risk."

Nessel's office began investigating Onyebuchi after the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs referred his case to the department, according to officials. The licensing agency was investigating allegations Onyebuchi continued to operate an adult foster care facility in violation of a 2017 court order.

Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services had revoked Onyebuchi’s license in 2010 and prohibited him from operating adult foster care facilities.

In February 2020, investigators discovered Onyebuchi was running an unlicensed adult care facility at 1269 East Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti.

Nessel said Onyebuchi has been ordered to appear for formal arraignment and a probable cause conference in 14-A District Court in Ann Arbor on May 20.

