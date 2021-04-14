Canadian officials seize 137 lbs. of suspected cocaine at Blue Water Bridge

Canadian officials seized about 137 pounds of suspected cocaine on a truck that was entering Canada from Port Huron over the Blue Water Bridge, they said Wednesday.

Agents seized the drugs March 31, according to the Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. They also arrested the truck's driver, Harvinder Singh, 25, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, they said.

Officials said the seizure and arrest happened after the truck traveled over the bridge and agents referred it for a secondary inspection. During the inspection, they found the suspected cocaine. They said the suspected drugs could be worth $3.5 million.

Meanwhile, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has charged Singh with importing a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking. He is scheduled to appear in a court in Sarnia, Ontario, Tuesday.

