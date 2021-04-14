Man, 5-year-old girl fatally shot in home; boy, 3, wounded

The Detroit News

Delta Township, Mich. — Two people — a man and a girl, 5 — were shot to death and a 3-year-old boy critically wounded in a mid-Michigan home.

Deputies responding to a report of a shooting found the victims about 11 p.m. Tuesday in Delta Township, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a release.

The man and girl were found dead in the home, about six miles west of Lansing. The boy was taken to a hospital.

The names of the victims and their relationship was not released.