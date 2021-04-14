Whitmer discusses Michigan's COVID-19 crisis

Lansing — The top organization that represents Michigan hospitals is currently not recommending that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration change the state's COVID-19 orders amid a surge in cases and hospitalizations.

John Karasinski, spokesman for the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, said the group is evaluating hospital capacity and in close communication with the administration about hospitals' needs. But "at this time," the association has not made any recommendations for altering current restrictions, he said Wednesday morning.

The comments came before Whitmer is expected to hold a 3 p.m. press conference on the state's ongoing response to the pandemic. Michigan has led the nation in new cases per population for about two weeks, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Currently in place are requirements that individuals wear masks, which we know mitigate spread, and limit exposure to large numbers of people outside their household," Karasinski said Wednesday morning. "We also know that the social distancing the state has been requesting works.

"These things together — improved prevention compliance and vaccination — will stop this surge of the highly contagious and deadly variants widespread in Michigan."

Some public health experts — including Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — have called for Michigan to impose new restrictions to combat COVID-19 infection rates that have been climbing for seven weeks.

The current epidemic order from the Department of Health and Human Services, which expires on Monday night, requires masks be worn in crowded spaces, limits restaurant capacity to 50% and restricts residential indoor gatherings to 15 people.

On Tuesday, the state reported 4,011 adults were hospitalized in Michigan with confirmed COVID-19 cases, a record high. Last week, there were 45,817 new infections reported, a 19-week high.

So far, Whitmer's administration has focused on pushing more residents to get vaccinated instead of instituting new restrictions on sports, schools, indoor dining at restaurants or other gatherings. On Friday, she recommended that residents voluntarily take a two-week break from youth sports, in-person high school classes and in-door dining.

"To be very clear, these are not orders, mandates or requirements," Whitmer said of her requests to schools, athletes and restaurants. "A year in, we all know what works and this has to be a team effort. We have to do this together. Lives depend on it."

Through Monday, 2.2 million Michigan residents or 27.5% of the adult population had received their complete vaccination against COVID-19. The Democratic governor's goal is for 70% of the adult population 16 years and older to be vaccinated.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist on Sunday told CNN the state can “vaccinate our way out of the pandemic” with the help of an increase or “surge” of vaccine allotments from the federal government.

But, in recent days, some public health experts have spoken out against the idea that a vaccine rush will defeat Michigan's escalation of cases.

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, who ran against Whitmer in the 2018 Democratic primary, posted an article Tuesday titled, "Michigan needs to lock down."

"Certainly, over the long term, vaccines are key to getting us past this pandemic once and for all. But vaccines are a tool for preventing major surges; they’re less effective in responding to them," wrote El-Sayed, who is an epidemiologist and the former leader of the Detroit Health Department.

Similarly, Dr. Céline Gounder, who served on President Joe Biden's COVID-19 Advisory Board for his transition into office, wrote in The Washington Post Tuesday that vaccines alone "are not going to save" Michigan.

Gounder said vaccines are "great at preventing outbreaks from taking off" but they are "not so great at slowing a surge once it’s happening."

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Staff Writers Beth LeBlanc and Melissa Nann Burke contributed.