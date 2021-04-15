2nd child shot by dad dies in Lansing-area murder-suicide

Associated Press

Delta Township — A 3-year-old boy shot by his father has died, a third death in a murder-suicide in Eaton County, authorities said Thursday.

Anson Zwick died Wednesday night. He and a 5-year-old sister, Vivian Zwick, were shot Tuesday at their home in Delta Township, about six miles west of Lansing.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that their father, Joseph Lechleitner, shot both children then took his own life. Lechleitner lived in the Shingleton area of the Upper Peninsula,” the county sheriff’s office said.

Neighbors told the Lansing State Journal that the children lived with their mother and that Lechleitner visited about once a month.

Karlie Carter said she saw the children in a wagon Sunday on the way to a park with their parents.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call (517) 323-8492.