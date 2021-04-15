Beaumont Health warns it is nearing capacity as state virus cases increase

Michigan's largest hospital systems issued an "urgent warning" Thursday to Metro Detroit communities to "personally take immediate steps" to help to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Beaumont Health said its COVID-19 patient load has increased from 128 on Feb. 28 to more than 800 on Thursday, exceeding volume that was reached during the state's second surge in the fall.

The numbers are "troubling and alarming," said Beaumont Health CEO John Fox. He acknowledged hospitals now have a better understanding of the virus from the first two surges and effective vaccines, but said more action was needed.

"To flatten the curve again, we all need to work together now: Wear masks, wash hands, avoid large gatherings, practice social distancing and get vaccinated," Fox said. "We cannot do this alone. We need everyone’s help immediately.”

Overall, hospitals in Metro Detroit are at or nearing capacity, with COVID-19 units at 75% to 100% capacity, according to state data.

The new surge is straining medical staff that has been working to help patients battle the virus for more than a year, Beaumont said in a statement.

Patients are younger and, in some cases, sicker than they were in the past, said Dr. Nick Gilpin, Beaumont’s medical director of infection prevention and epidemiology.

“Some younger patients also seem to be waiting longer to get care, thinking they can beat the virus," Gilpin said. "By the time they come to the hospital, we’re seeing intense illness with pneumonia, blood clots and severe lung injury. This trend does not seem to be slowing down.”

Michigan's cases and hospitalizations have been increasing for seven weeks straight, an increase Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tried to address through a request for voluntary compliance with a two-week pause on in-person school learning, indoor dining and youth sports.

She also has asked the Biden administration for a surge in vaccines, but the administration has said it will continue to administer vaccines to states based on population.

As of Wednesday, the state reported 3,988 adults were hospitalized with the coronavirus, a 306% jump from one month ago when there were 981 hospitalizations. Of those hospitalized Wednesday, 841 are in ICU's and 471 are on ventilators.

Michigan has an 18% infection rate. The percentage of COVID-19 tests returning positive are nearly 21% in Detroit, where 419 people are hospitalized.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan warned residents Wednesday, saying if the city continues on a track of 700 new cases per day, the racial healthcare gap in the region will widen should the city's hospitals be overwhelmed with suburban residents.

"Our lower vaccine rate is leaving our neighbors vulnerable in a terrible way," Duggan said during a news conference Wednesday. "The worst is still ahead of us. There is no doubt that that wave is going to continue to spread down into our city and we have got to protect ourselves."

Dr. Adnan Munkarah, chief clinical officer of Henry Ford Health System, said over the last five weeks COVID-19 patients have grown from 75 to 550.

"Positivity rates from inpatients were 1 in 25 and are now 1 in 5, this is extremely troubling," said Munkarah, who endorsed monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 patients with chronic conditions.

"We've conducted more than 800 monoclonal antibody infusions at our six hospitals. It reduces hospitalization time, the risk of developing severe symptoms and dying, therefore, easing the burden on caregivers and hospitals."

Why is Michigan surging?

Michigan State University Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, a pediatrician who helped uncover the Flint water crisis, on Twitter Wednesday urged the state to "shut down," noting a friend who is a nurse is "overwhelmed" and the nurse's hospital was using tents because there was no room in the ER.

Dr. Teena Chopra, a professor of infectious disease with Wayne State University, agreed with Hanna-Attisha on Twitter.

"Shutting down for a few weeks will help with HCW (health care worker) burn out," Chopra said.

