1 wounded in shooting at Ann Arbor's Briarwood Mall, police say

Ann Arbor police are investigating a shooting Friday that injured one personat Briarwood Mall.

Officers were called to the complex near South State Street at about 3 p.m., the Police Department said.

An individual was taken to a local hospital. The person's status and other details were not available.

No other injuries were reported, police said. Investigators did not release a description of a suspect.

Officers remained at the scene at 4 p.m.

"At this time there IS NOT an active shooter and we ask people to avoid the area of the mall while the investigation is in progress," the Police Department tweeted.

Mall managers referred questions to corporate representatives, who did not immediately respond.

