MSU stands by decision to withhold documents from AG related to Nassar

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees on Friday stood by its decision to withhold more than 6,000 documents involving former sports doctor Larry Nassar from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, citing attorney-client privilege and hopes that victims and their allies could "move forward."

In spite of widespread pressure from public officials to release the documents, board vice chair Dan Kelly noted that he is an attorney and views attorney-client privilege as an important aspect of getting legal advice.

"I don't view this just simply as a release of documents, as if these documents contain secrets or things that might make the board or the university look bad," said Kelly, a Republican who specializes in governmental, municipal and labor law at his Auburn Hills firm. "They have already been determined by an independent judge to be privileged materials and not involving factual disclosures.

"It breaks my heart to hear survivors see it differently," Kelly continued. "I just hope we can respectfully disagree on this issue and move forward."

A few of the board members, including trustees Kelly Tebay and Rema Vassar, said they stood by their decision to release the documents.

"I still think the documents should be released," said Vassar.

The documents have been at issue for threeyears after the Board of Trustees asked former Attorney General Bill Schuette's office to investigate MSU in relation to Nassar at the height of the scandal in 2018. MSU turned over thousands of documents but withheld 6,000 under attorney-client privilege, which Nassar victims and advocates have demanded that the university release to demonstrate transparency.

Nessel stepped up the pressure in February when she announced she would close her office's investigation into MSU and Nassar unless board members released the documents by the April meeting.

An MSU lawyer sent a letter to Nessel last month on behalf of the board,

Tebay choked up as she addressed her comments to survivors.

"I am on your side but I am not a dictator and I do not make decisions on my own and there are not certainly not easy things," said Tebay, one of eight members of the board. "I would appreciate if you would understand that I am fighting for you."

Nassar, the former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor, was charged with 10 counts of sexual assault in Ingham and Eaton counties as prosecutors argued he assaulted young women and girls under the guise of medical care over more than two decades.

His crimes led to three prison sentences that will keep him incarcerated for the rest of his life. MSU subsequently reached an unprecedented $500 million settlement with more than 500 reported victims.

The MSU board in early 2018 asked the Michigan Attorney General's Office, then under the leadership of Schuette, to conduct an investigation at the height of the scandal involving Nassar to determine if anyone at MSU enabled him.

University officials turned over thousands of documents to the attorney general's office, which led to charges against three now-former MSU officials, including ex-university president Lou Anna Simon. The attorney general's office has asked MSU numerous times to release the remaining 6,000 documents.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @kimberkoz