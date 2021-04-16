Report: Hudsonville schools to continue requiring masks over objections

The Detroit News

A western Michigan school district will continue to require students and teachers to wear masks, its top administrator said, despite the call of some parents to make the practice optional.

Hudsonville Public Schools Superintendent Doug VanderJagt told MLive this week that masks will continue to be mandated in the district in accordance with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

Guidelines from Michigan's health department for schools call for all staff and students age 5 and older to wear face masks indoors, except for meals and in other limited circumstances.

VanderJagt said making masks optional in the district is “not an option.”

"Our parents’ voices are extremely important for us to understand the pulse of the community, but right now it’s not enough for us to get rid of masks," he said. "As soon as it becomes an option, that’s a different conversation, but right now it’s not."

The superintendent did not respond to a request for comment.

His comments come after a group of more than 50 people — most who were not wearing masks — tried to get into Thursday's Hudsonville Public Schools Board of Education meeting at Hudsonville High School, according to the news website. Members of the group planned to request the board remove the district's mask rules, MLive reported.

Many of the group were kept out of the meeting, it said, because of capacity limits. The superintendent told MLive the meeting's attendance was capped at 80 due to social distancing requirements.

"If we knew there was going to be 400 people that wanted to get in here, we’d have just had the meeting online," he said. "We didn’t know how many to expect, otherwise we could have had a bigger venue and gone outside or virtual."