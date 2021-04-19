Black bear killed in crash with vehicle in Flint Township

Authorities are looking for a driver who crashed a vehicle and killed a black bear early Monday.

Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 1 a.m. Monday to investigate after the body of the bear was found in the roadway of Interstate 75 near Beecher in Flint Township.

They found the vehicle involved in the collision had left the scene.

Troopers contacted the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division and turned over the bear carcass to it for further investigation.

