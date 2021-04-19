Driver sought who sped off with pedestrian hanging on in Ypsilanti Twp.

Washtenaw County Sheriff's officials are seeking tips to find a driver accused of speeding off with a pedestrian hanging on a truck last weekend in Ypsilanti Township.

Deputies were dispatched to the 7400 block of Warwick at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday for a hit-and-run incident. Witnesses reported that a fight between the motorist and pedestrian "began due to the driver speeding through the community," the Sheriff's Office said.

"As the altercation escalated, the driver sped off with the pedestrian hanging on to the vehicle."

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was thrown from the vehicle and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office confidential tip line at (734) 973-7711.