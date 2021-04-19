Police seek tips on Saturday fatal shooting of teen in Saginaw

Michigan State Police and Saginaw police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old Saginaw teen who was found shot multiple times Saturday.

The teen has been identified as Carmell Daron Jackson.

Police said authorities were called at about 8 p.m. Saturday to a location on North Harrison between Holland Avenue and Miller for a report of shooting.

They found Carmell with multiple gunshot wounds. The teen succumbed to his injuries at the scene, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at (989)-759-1289.

